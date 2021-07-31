scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Must Read

Malaika Arora looks drop dead gorgeous in this grand off-shoulder dress; see pics

Malaika Arora raised temperatures in metallic silver and golden off-shoulder gown with an elaborate golden train

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2021 3:25:41 pm
malaika aroraMalaika Arora oozed oomph in this metallic dress. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

Malaika Arora has a great fashion sense and can literally pull off all kinds of outfits. She recently shared photoshoot pictures for Supermodel of the Year 2 promotions on Instagram. And they have left us awestruck.

The 47-year-old diva raised temperatures in metallic silver and golden off-shoulder gown with an elaborate golden train. The silver corset-style bodice accentuated her figure. On one side of the dress shimmered a massive leaf-like pattern.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The outfit designed by Patrycja Kujawa also featured a thigh-high slit, a sheer waist detail and an asymmetrical hemline.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Most importantly, Malaika carried off the look with utmost grace and oomph, proving that no outfit can ever look over the top on her.

Also Read |Malaika Arora pulls off baggy pants with blazer like a true fashionista

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star’s look was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Her hair was kept open in loose curls. She wore minimal makeup to balance the look. Her hair and makeup were done by Mehak Oberoi.

Malaika completed the look with a pair of shimmering stilettoes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

We cannot take our eyes of Malaika in these pictures. What do you think of the looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Friendship day 2021 gift ideas
Friendship Day 2021 Gifts Ideas: Some thoughtful gifts to give to your near and dear ones

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 31: Latest News

Advertisement