Malaika Arora looks drop dead gorgeous in this grand off-shoulder dress; see pics

Malaika Arora has a great fashion sense and can literally pull off all kinds of outfits. She recently shared photoshoot pictures for Supermodel of the Year 2 promotions on Instagram. And they have left us awestruck.

The 47-year-old diva raised temperatures in metallic silver and golden off-shoulder gown with an elaborate golden train. The silver corset-style bodice accentuated her figure. On one side of the dress shimmered a massive leaf-like pattern.

The outfit designed by Patrycja Kujawa also featured a thigh-high slit, a sheer waist detail and an asymmetrical hemline.

Most importantly, Malaika carried off the look with utmost grace and oomph, proving that no outfit can ever look over the top on her.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star’s look was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Her hair was kept open in loose curls. She wore minimal makeup to balance the look. Her hair and makeup were done by Mehak Oberoi.

Malaika completed the look with a pair of shimmering stilettoes.

We cannot take our eyes of Malaika in these pictures. What do you think of the looks?