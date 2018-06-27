Checkmate: Malaika Arora keeps her summer fashion game strong

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s monochrome ensemble? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) What do you think about Malaika Arora’s monochrome ensemble? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Malaika Arora’s casual style game has mostly managed to impress us. Be it her polka dot separates from Top Shop or her comfortable and cool tailored pantsuit, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl’s sartorial choices have been complete fashion goals.

Recently, Arora was spotted wearing a pair of gingham, matching co-ords from Two Point Two. Her ensemble included a pair of flared trousers teamed with a matching, sweetheart neckline, crop top. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her accessories were kept minimal. Arora opted for a nude make-up palette with hair styled in a tousled manner.

Arora has been spotted wearing checkered monochrome outfits in the past as well. The 44-year-old picked a jumpsuit from Ashish N Soni and we think she aced her slick look. Harisinghani who styled her, added an interesting element to the piece with a wide belt tied at the waist. Dewy tones with a bold red lip and high ponytail polished off her look nicely.

Arora was also seen sashaying down the airport wearing a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further added an interesting detail to it by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with refreshing make-up and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd