Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Checkmate: Malaika Arora keeps her summer fashion game strong

Malaika Arora was recently spotted wearing monochrome matching co-ords that included flared trousers and a crop top. Well, this is not the first time she turned to checkered outfits. Take a look at the other times she nailed it.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2018 5:24:41 pm
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora images, Malaika Arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news What do you think about Malaika Arora’s monochrome ensemble? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

Malaika Arora’s casual style game has mostly managed to impress us. Be it her polka dot separates from Top Shop or her comfortable and cool tailored pantsuit, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl’s sartorial choices have been complete fashion goals.

Recently, Arora was spotted wearing a pair of gingham, matching co-ords from Two Point Two. Her ensemble included a pair of flared trousers teamed with a matching, sweetheart neckline, crop top. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her accessories were kept minimal. Arora opted for a nude make-up palette with hair styled in a tousled manner.

Arora has been spotted wearing checkered monochrome outfits in the past as well. The 44-year-old picked a jumpsuit from Ashish N Soni and we think she aced her slick look. Harisinghani who styled her, added an interesting element to the piece with a wide belt tied at the waist. Dewy tones with a bold red lip and high ponytail polished off her look nicely.

Arora was also seen sashaying down the airport wearing a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further added an interesting detail to it by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with refreshing make-up and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora images, Malaika Arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement