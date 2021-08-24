Malaika Arora wows in this body-hugging animal print dress

Malaika Arora loves experimenting with her sartorial choices and never fails to leave everyone in awe of her style. She carries every ensemble with oomph and elegance and it was no different this time when she slipped into yet another gorgeous dress.

Malaika wore an eye-catching blingy animal print dress by designer Naeem Khan and looked absolutely stunning in it. The dress featured a crisscross halter neckline and a body-hugging fit that accentuated the actor’s svelte frame. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she went minimal with accessories and opted for just a pair of statement earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

She left he sleek straight hair open and completed this red carpet-worthy look with winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, bronzed cheeks, nude brown lips and lots of mascara and highlighter. Her hair and makeup were done by Mehak Oberoi.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone paints the town red with her latest look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Prior to this, Malaika had looked drop-dead gorgeous in a metallic silver and golden one-shoulder gown by designer Patrycja Kujawa. The stunning dress featured a silver corset-style bodice, a massive leaf-like pattern and a thigh-high slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

She left her hair open in loose curls and opted for glam makeup to round off the look.

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s look?