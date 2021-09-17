Malaika Arora wows in recent pictures; check them out

Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable style. The fitness enthusiast, as always, was recently spotted looking stunning in a plum coloured ensemble from Aje. The off-shoulder crop top featured elaborate sleeves and was paired with matching high-waisted pants.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls and accessorised with a gold choker. Dewy make-up and smokey eyes added the finishing touches. Check out the pictures here.

She has been spotted in a spate of gorgeous looks in the recent past, right from a metallic gown to an animal-print body-hugging dress. Check out the looks below.

What do you think of her looks?

