Malaika Arora wows in recent pictures; check them out

September 17, 2021 3:50:39 pm
Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable style. The fitness enthusiast, as always, was recently spotted looking stunning in a plum coloured ensemble from Aje. The off-shoulder crop top featured elaborate sleeves and was paired with matching high-waisted pants.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls and accessorised with a gold choker. Dewy make-up and smokey eyes added the finishing touches. Check out the pictures here.
She has been spotted in a spate of gorgeous looks in the recent past, right from a metallic gown to an animal-print body-hugging dress. Check out the looks below.
What do you think of her looks?
