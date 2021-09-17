scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Malaika Arora wows in recent pictures; check them out

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls and accessorised with a choker

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 17, 2021 3:50:39 pm
Check out her recent photos.

Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable style. The fitness enthusiast, as always, was recently spotted looking stunning in a plum coloured ensemble from Aje. The off-shoulder crop top featured elaborate sleeves and was paired with matching high-waisted pants.

ALSO READ |Malaika Arora shares ‘favourite’ skincare hack; here’s how it helps

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls and accessorised with a gold choker. Dewy make-up and smokey eyes added the finishing touches. Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

She has been spotted in a spate of gorgeous looks in the recent past, right from a metallic gown to an animal-print body-hugging dress. Check out the looks below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

What do you think of her looks?

