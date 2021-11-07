Malaika Arora stuns in this Manish Malhotra outfit

Malaika Arora never ceases to amaze us with her impeccable sense of style. The Bollywood actor, known for her fitness regimes and healthy lifestyle hacks, is a fashion aficionado, too, and is often seen adorning the latest ensembles of top designers.

She was recently seen in a stunning fuschia pink saree designed by Manish Malhotra for Diwali night celebrations. She paired the six yards with a strappy green blouse with a plunging neckline, and posted the pictures on Instagram.

She wore her hair in a neat bun, and a small bindi, pink bangles and a statement necklace complemented the overall look.

The accessories were from Malhotra’s jewellery label. Malaika looked absolutely flawless as she carried a golden, sequinned potli bag with her saree look.

Styled by Chandni Prakash Goswami, she also decided to wear flowers, which further elevated the look. She proves, time and again, the versatility of a saree and this time was no exception.

What do you think about this look?

