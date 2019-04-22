Malaika Arora steps out in a beautiful Amit Aggarwal gown but her make-up lets us down

Malaika Arora is known to make a sartorial statement wherever she goes. And if it’s a high-profile event, then she is sure to pull out all stops to look her best. But even the experts fail at times and such was the case when she made an appearance at India Makeup Show. Dressed in an Amit Aggarwal gown, we couldn’t find faults with the classic black and golden combination outfit. But her hair and make-up were highly disappointing.

Turning muse for make-up giant Bobbi Brown, the Bollywood beauty sported a sleek hairdo and make-up that was high on sheen. We think artist Pompy Hans could have gone easy on the highlighter, while hairstylist Franco Vallelonga could have styled her hair a little better – to us, it looked too sleek.

However, she floored us with her previous look. Dressed in a yellow sun silk pleated gown by Romanian designer Iris Serban, Arora looked like a million bucks. The outfit with the fitted corset – that costs around Rs 71,000 – looked dreamy and we think it was the best pick for an evening wear. She rounded it off with beautiful golden heels from Jimmy Choo.

The make-up too was perfect with the touch of dewy sheen on her face, a soothing coral lip shade, well-defined eyes and mascara-lined lashes. It’s good that her hair was pulled away from her face and arranged into a neat ponytail, bringing the focus on her high cheekbones and aquiline nose.