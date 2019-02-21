Toggle Menu
Malaika Arora takes her fashion game a notch higher in this ‘Mr India’ sweatshirt

Malaika Arora, known for experimenting with her fashion choices, was recently spotted in an over-sized sweatshirt featuring late Bollywood actor Sridevi from Rhea and Sonam Kapoor's label Rheson. 

Malaika Arora turns heads in an over-sized sweatshirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla, Designed by Gargi Singh)

It won’t be wrong to say that Malaika Arora always manages to impress with her sartorial choices. The TV host and actor, known to experiment with her fashion choices, was recently spotted in a sweatshirt from Rhea and Sonam Kapoor’s fashion label Rheson.

The over-sized grey sweatshirt had ‘Mr India’ written on it along with a picture of late Bollywood actor Sridevi. Arora kept her look simple with hair let loose and parted at the centre. Giving accessories a miss and a dab of maroon on the lips, she let her outfit do the talking.

Check out her picture here.

Previously, Arora dazzled in a metallic outfit from Atsu Sekhose’s collection. She managed to turn heads in the golden midi dress which was paired with a red and white belt. With her hair swept to one side, Arora chose to give accessories a miss and sported a no-makeup look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, while attending Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want, the TV show host was clad in a red dress from Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who curated her look, paired the thigh-high dress which had a plunging neckline with a low-waisted belt. Matching red heels and a wavy hairdo rounded off her look.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking absolutely stunning in a sheer black top that she teamed with a pair of white pants. Hair styled in soft waves and a yellow sling bag completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?

