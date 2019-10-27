Malaika Arora or Sonakshi Sinha: Who wore this Hila and Kristian Aadnevik gown better?

Malaika Arora is not only famous for her dance numbers and fitness goals but she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. We are in awe every time she steps out for the red carpet or just the gym.

Advertising

Recently, she was wearing a white silk chiffon gown by designer duo Hila and Kristian Aadnevik for Vogue Women of the Year Awards and looked nothing but sensational.

Her chiffon gown was teamed with nude strappy heels and the messy hair really added to her look. The look was completed with glossy eyes and wine lips. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 25, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Advertising A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 25, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

The exact same outfit was worn by Sonakshi Sinha in a recent web series. She looked gorgeous, rounding off her dress with basic nude lips, blowdried hair and electric pink eye shades. She completed her look with spiky stilettoes by René Caovilla.

Check out her pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Oct 22, 2019 at 11:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Oct 23, 2019 at 1:39am PDT

However, we like how Malaika went for basic nude strappy heels. A dress so intricate and delicate like that doesn’t really need spiky stilletoes.

Let us know what do you think about their looks.