Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Divya Khosla turn showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

Malaika Arora grabbed eyeballs as she walked the ramp for designer Annu Patel on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week.
On the ramp, Malaika was seen in a gorgeous red lehenga featuring heavy gota patti embroidery, styled with a sleeveless choli, which had a plunging neckline.
Showcasing the modern bridal look, Malaika’s lehenga set was paired with a sheer red embellished dupatta. It was accessorised with a heavy gold and pearl choker, a big mathapatti and bangles. She did not wear any earrings.
Her look was rounded off with a nude lip shade and kohl-lined eyes.
There were some other B-town divas who turned showstoppers as well. Among them was Soha Ali Khan who wore a flowy black strapless gown from Megha Jain Madaan’s collection. It featured a fitted bodice and a long trail. What added drama to the outfit were tiers of gold applique work all across the gown.
Besides, actor Chitrangada Singh also turned heads in an embroidered powder blue lehenga set from the label Shikha & Srishti. The lehenga featured a thick lace hem. The actor carried a matching net dupatta — with similar floral embroidery on its border — on one side. The look was completed with a stone-studded choker and small earrings. Her look was rounded off with nude lips and a silver bindi while her wavy hair was kept open.
Actor and producer Divya Khosla also walked the ramp, looking pretty in a black sari by Sanjukta Dutta. The silk sari, from the designer’s “Chiki-Miki” collection, stood out for the blue and golden polka dots on its body. It also featured zari work in blue and golden along with a broad border, which turned out to be quite a refreshing combination.
The look was completed with a fabric belt and a plain black sleeveless blouse, a big gold maang tikka and golden and black bangles.
Which look do you like the most?
