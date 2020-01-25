Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 19- Jan 25)

Once again, Bollywood put its best fashion foot forward. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Once again, Bollywood put its best fashion foot forward. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood’s affinity with fashion and style, particularly airport fashion, is well-known. Whenever we have spotted celebrities, they have impressed with their impeccable sartorial choices, obliging paparazzi and setting travel goals along the way.

This past week, we saw star power swing in and out of the airport in style. While some kept it casual, others went all-out. From Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor and Anushka Sharma here are some of the finest airport attires. Check out the pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor

The actor keeps it sporty at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor keeps it sporty at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor kept it sporty in a white hoodie paired with a pair of plain black fitted jeggings and running shoes in powder blue. She also carried a black tote and donned circular frames from Ray-Ban.

Malaika Arora

The colour of the ensemble speaks for itself. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The colour of the ensemble speaks for itself. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora rocked a powder blue co-ord set which was teamed with a matching overcoat. The colour speaks for itself as she paired it with a pair of white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses. She kept it minimal with a golden chain on the accessories front.

Karan Johar

We have our eyes on the jacket! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We have our eyes on the jacket! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar’s outfit is as stylish and up to date with the trend as it gets. He was seen sporting a neon green snake print puffer jacket with a pair of black track pants and a black T-shirt underneath. His look was paired with chunky black sneakers and oversized sunglasses. We love how the jacket packs a punch of colour making the entire ensemble stand out.

Janhvi Kapoor

Simplicity and elegance define Janhvi Kapoor’s attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Simplicity and elegance define Janhvi Kapoor’s attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor looked elegant in this kurti set in light grey. The kurti set had self-work and the look was kept simple with just a pair of sleek silver jhumkis and a sling bag with colourful threadwork and a pair of Kolhapuri chappals.

Bhumi Pedneker

Pedneker takes her airport fashion quite a few notches above. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pedneker takes her airport fashion quite a few notches above. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pedneker’s outfit is hands down our favourite airport look this week. We love everything about this outfit right from the colour scheme to the silhouette. Here she was seen pairing a brick orange high-neck sweater with calf brown leather pants and a blue overcoat from Six5street. With minimal makeup and a hint of pink on her lips, she pulled her look together with ochre yellow pumps.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone’s outfit is as cosy as it gets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Padukone’s outfit is as cosy as it gets. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone in recent times has been the queen of monochrome and we aren’t complaining at all. Spotted at the airport this week, she was wearing a floor-length sweater (quite a bold choice!) with a fuzzy teddy overcoat which was all pulled together with a pair of white trousers and classic white sneakers. Her hair was tied in a neat bun and she was sporting oversized sunglasses.

Anushka Sharma

The yellow puffer jacket makes for quite an eye-catching piece. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The yellow puffer jacket makes for quite an eye-catching piece. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma kept it sporty yet chic at the airport last week in a yellow puffer jacket paired with black jeans and a white crop top. Her look was completed with sleek black sneakers and round frames.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it cosy yet dapper, Ranbir Kapoor was sported in a blue shirt teamed with a basic white sweater and a cut-sleeves jacket all paired with a pair of blue denim and tan brown biker boots. A classic pair of aviators completed his look.

