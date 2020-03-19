Malaika Arora wows in this shimmery bodycon gown

The actor looks stunning in this outfit by Galina Podzolko. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor looks stunning in this outfit by Galina Podzolko. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

We say it again: Malaika Arora can make any look seem glamourous, and she does it best when she steps out in couture gowns. Amid the coronavirus lockdown that is keeping most of us, including celebrities, at home, Malaika’s stylist shared a few pictures and we could not help but fall in love with the look.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is seen looking stunning in a shimmery bodycon gown by Galina Podzolko. The dazzling outfit was styled with brown smokey eyes and a nude lip colour. With her hair styled in soft curls, Malaika skipped accessories allowing her outfit to do all the talking. The full sleeved gown accentuated her fit body really well.

But her look reminded us of Sonakshi Sinha on the red carpet of Vogue Beauty Awards 2018. The Dabangg actor was seen in a similar full-sleeved, bodycon gown from Ali Younes Couture. We think it was clever on stylist Mohit Rai’s part to give accessories a complete miss. For makeup, artist Ritesh Naik went for sparkly smokey eyes while hairstylist Madhurina Nakhale styled her hair straight, parted at the centre.

Sunny Leone was also seen in a beautiful pastel pink shimmery bodycon dress. Keeping the rest of the look simple, she wore a diamond bracelet and went for wavy hair.

Earlier, Disha Patani had opted for a green sequinned dress with racer cut sleeves and thigh-high slit by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her curls and eye-shadow (with a hint of emerald) complemented the outfit. Also styled by Mohit Rai, she sported clear vinyl heels, keeping it simple. She ditched accessories and let the outfit speak for itself.

Whose look do you like the most?

