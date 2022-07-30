Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sheer ivory sari; take a look

July 30, 2022 8:50:32 pm
From rocking modern fits to dazzling in elegant ethnic ensembles, fashion icon Malaika Arora sure knows how to grab eyeballs with her impeccable sartorial choices.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The 48-year-old recently posted a few pictures that exude traditional vibes as she slipped into a dreamy ivory sari by Dilnaz Karbhary.
Oozing elegance, the actor’s ensemble featured an intricate spread of sequins all over the drape. The sari also had floor-grazing pallu with feather embellishments on the border.
View this post on Instagram
She paired the sari with a matching blouse, featuring a plunging neckline. Malaika teamed the look with a low bun and accessorised it with rings and round pearl earrings. To add the finishing touches, she opted for smokey eyeshadow and nude lip colour.
Malaika not only makes headlines for her fashion choices but for her fitness regime. She regularly shares snippets from her workout regime, setting major fitness goals for her fans.
She recently shared her weekly fitness routine, which is a mix of both gym and yoga. “I believe in yoga and gym balance. To move, you don’t need to restrict yourself to one kind of exercise,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watchPremium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Two dead, eight injured after cement truck crashes into 3 vehicles in Ghaziabad
Blow to Sunak campaign as ex-candidate backs rival for UK PM
Newsmakers of the Week | Punjab health minister, Maharashtra Guv, sacked Bengal minister’s aide
Delhi sees cleanest day of the year, air quality ‘satisfactory’
Iran arrests another Swedish citizen on espionage charge
In Rajasthan, woman tied to tree, beaten; husband among 6 held
Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan
Gujarat: Video of Surat BJP leaders drinking alcohol ‘at a party’ goes viral
VC-Punjab health minister controversy: AAP leaders intruding on govt officials’ prerogatives a routine affair
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages and photos
Nadda faces protest by student activists at Patna College
Hockey player Navjot Kaur ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games