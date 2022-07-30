Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sheer ivory sari; take a look

From rocking modern fits to dazzling in elegant ethnic ensembles, fashion icon Malaika Arora sure knows how to grab eyeballs with her impeccable sartorial choices.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The 48-year-old recently posted a few pictures that exude traditional vibes as she slipped into a dreamy ivory sari by Dilnaz Karbhary.

Oozing elegance, the actor’s ensemble featured an intricate spread of sequins all over the drape. The sari also had floor-grazing pallu with feather embellishments on the border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

She paired the sari with a matching blouse, featuring a plunging neckline. Malaika teamed the look with a low bun and accessorised it with rings and round pearl earrings. To add the finishing touches, she opted for smokey eyeshadow and nude lip colour.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway likened to a Barbie doll at the Valentino fashion show; see pics

Malaika not only makes headlines for her fashion choices but for her fitness regime. She regularly shares snippets from her workout regime, setting major fitness goals for her fans.

She recently shared her weekly fitness routine, which is a mix of both gym and yoga. “I believe in yoga and gym balance. To move, you don’t need to restrict yourself to one kind of exercise,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!