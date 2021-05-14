Malaika Arora is a true fashion diva; her latest dazzling look is proof

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Mohit Rai/ Instagram)

If you follow Malaika Arora on social media, you would probably agree if we say that she is a true fitness enthusiast and also a fashionista. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star can carry off anything from saris to lehengas and even the most basic gym wear. As such, her wardrobe happens to be equally versatile and enviable.

But if there is one trend she aces best, then it has to be sequins, shimmer, and bling! And she yet again left us impressed with her most recent fashion outing.

Check it out below.

For Super Dance Season 4, Malaika was seen in a deep red dress from Atelier Zuhra. Styled by Mohit Rai and Tarana Aggarwal, she looked absolutely stunning in the mirror work dress that featured slightly padded shoulders with sheer sleeves.

The mid-length, body-hugging dress was styled with a pair of embellished stilettos by Christian Louboutin, a basic pair of studs and a stack of silver rings by Ayana Silver Jewellery.

She styled her softly blow-dried hair into a half ponytail while opting for a monochrome look comprising of terracotta toned lips and soft smokey eyes.

Here are some other instances when she aced sequins. Take a look below.

Which is your favourite look?

