Glitz and glamour: Malaika Arora dazzles in sequin gown with thigh-high slit (pics inside)

Malaika Arora is always party-ready! From dazzling gowns to trendy dresses — her wardrobe is one to take inspiration from when you wish to go all out with your style. Leaving us in awe, the actor recently posted a series of pictures, dazzling in a sequin gown.

The 46-year-old slipped into a soft pink, floor-length, sequinned gown from MaisonMet that featured a thigh-high slit, one-shoulder neckline and draped effect on the waist. The body-hugging gown accentuated Malaika’s svelte frame perfectly.

Keeping it blingy, she opted for a pair of peep-toe shimmery golden heels and accessorised her gown with a pair of statement emerald earrings from Farah Khan World, and also a ring.

Not just her outfit, Malaika‘s makeup look was on-point too. She added the finishing touches with smokey eye-shadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, glossy pink lip shade, mascara laden eyes and highlighted cheekbones. Her hair cascaded beautifully in soft waves.

This is not the first time the actor has left us impressed in a glitzy attire. Prior to this, she looked nothing less than a diva in a golden-metallic short dress that featured a one-shoulder neckline with ruffled details.

Malaika had accessorised the look with a pair of black studs and rings from Anmol Jewellers. A pair of metallic golden stilettos amped up the look further.

She added some glam with shimmery golden eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a dash of red lip colour.

What do you think about Malaika’s looks?

