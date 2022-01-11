scorecardresearch
Glitz and glamour: Malaika Arora dazzles in sequin gown with thigh-high slit (pics inside)

The actor just drove away our mid-week blues with her stunning look!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 11, 2022 3:50:40 pm
Malaika AroraMalaika Arora looked stunning in this gown. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is always party-ready! From dazzling gowns to trendy dresses — her wardrobe is one to take inspiration from when you wish to go all out with your style. Leaving us in awe, the actor recently posted a series of pictures, dazzling in a sequin gown.

The 46-year-old slipped into a soft pink, floor-length, sequinned gown from MaisonMet that featured a thigh-high slit, one-shoulder neckline and draped effect on the waist. The body-hugging gown accentuated Malaika’s svelte frame perfectly.

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) 

Keeping it blingy, she opted for a pair of peep-toe shimmery golden heels and accessorised her gown with a pair of statement emerald earrings from Farah Khan World, and also a ring.

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) 

Not just her outfit, Malaika‘s makeup look was on-point too. She added the finishing touches with smokey eye-shadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, glossy pink lip shade, mascara laden eyes and highlighted cheekbones. Her hair cascaded beautifully in soft waves.

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) 

This is not the first time the actor has left us impressed in a glitzy attire. Prior to this, she looked nothing less than a diva in a golden-metallic short dress that featured a one-shoulder neckline with ruffled details.

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) 

Malaika had accessorised the look with a pair of black studs and rings from Anmol Jewellers. A pair of metallic golden stilettos amped up the look further.

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) 

She added some glam with shimmery golden eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a dash of red lip colour.

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) 

What do you think about Malaika’s looks?

