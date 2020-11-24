scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Malaika Arora is a vision in this red outfit; check pics

Recently, she looked stunning in a red Ziad Nakad dress. The dazzling outfit stood out for its sequin detailing

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 8:50:31 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Pandemic or not, Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her fashion choices. Recently, she looked stunning in a red Ziad Nakad dress. The dazzling outfit stood out for its sequin detailing and the interesting silhouette. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, she looked like a vision, and we can think of nobody else who could pull off the ensemble with as much ease.

The outfit was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece and completed with hair parted a the centre.

Prior to this, she was seen in a concept sari by Tarun Tahiliani which he described as a “contemporary version of classic gilet”. It was encrusted with “byzantium-inspired embroideries and a dangling mix of Swarovski pearls emeralds and rubies,” the designer added.

Also styled by Harisinghani, the creation was teamed with a jacket that matched the design on the sari’s border. The look was heavily accessorised with bangles, statement neckpiece and a maang tika.

Check out the pictures below.

What do you think of her looks?

