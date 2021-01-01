Malaika Arora just made the year better already; check pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is a brand new year waiting with possibilities and chances. And Malaika Arora decided, in her own inimitable style, “to set things ablaze”. Stylist Tanya Ghavri recently shared pictures of Arora where the latter looked stunning in a neon green outfit from the label July Issue. It comprised of an off-shoulder bralette top with flared sleeves. This was teamed with matching shorts.

The look was accessorised with a gold pendant of her name initial “M” as she completed it with a pair of shades and hair tied. This is the energy one must bring into the next year!

Check out the pictures here.

Sharing the pictures Ghavri wrote, “Ain’t no such thing like winter, with her around!@malaikaaroraofficial setting things ablaze – but then again – it’s what she does best!” And we agree.

Malaika has been one of the most well-dressed celebrities and even in such pandemic-riddled times, she kept her fashion game strong. Last year, she displayed a wide array of looks from custom saris to elaborate dresses. We cannot wait to see what she has in store this year.

