scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Malaika Arora just made the year better already; check pics

Malaika Arora has been one of the most well-dressed celebrities and even in such pandemic-riddled times, she kept her fashion game strong.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 12:10:35 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is a brand new year waiting with possibilities and chances. And Malaika Arora decided, in her own inimitable style, “to set things ablaze”. Stylist Tanya Ghavri recently shared pictures of Arora where the latter looked stunning in a neon green outfit from the label July Issue. It comprised of an off-shoulder bralette top with flared sleeves. This was teamed with matching shorts.

The look was accessorised with a gold pendant of her name initial “M” as she completed it with a pair of shades and hair tied. This is the energy one must bring into the next year!

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Also Read |Malaika Arora wows in this Tarun Tahiliani concept sari; see pics

Sharing the pictures Ghavri wrote, “Ain’t no such thing like winter, with her around!@malaikaaroraofficial setting things ablaze – but then again – it’s what she does best!” And we agree.

Malaika has been one of the most well-dressed celebrities and even in such pandemic-riddled times, she kept her fashion game strong. Last year, she displayed a wide array of looks from custom saris to elaborate dresses. We cannot wait to see what she has in store this year.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Happy New Year 2021: New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas straight from the closet of your favourite B-Town actors

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 01: Latest News

Advertisement