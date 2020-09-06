scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 06, 2020
Top news

Malaika Arora stepping out in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble makes our Sunday

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit looked like a constructed sari teamed with a matching blouse.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 6, 2020 3:00:46 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)

It is old news that Malaika Arora has resumed work. What is new is the outfits she dons. This time, the stunner was seen in a black Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit looked like a constructed sari teamed with a matching blouse. The look was accessorised with statement neckpiece and hair parted neatly at the centre.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen in an outfit from Yousef Al Jasmi. The attire was intricately filled with sequins. The look was completed with a neat bun.

Check out the looks here.

 

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

denim on denim
These 10 pictures are a proof that denim can be comfortable while you are in transit

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 06: Latest News

Advertisement