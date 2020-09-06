Malaika Arora stepping out in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble makes our Sunday

It is old news that Malaika Arora has resumed work. What is new is the outfits she dons. This time, the stunner was seen in a black Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit looked like a constructed sari teamed with a matching blouse. The look was accessorised with statement neckpiece and hair parted neatly at the centre.
Check out the pictures here.
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @gauravguptaofficial × @goenkaindia . . Gaurav Gupta @gauravguptaofficial goes digital today…. www.gauravguptastudio.com #GGgoesOnline Congratulations!!! . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer #malaikaarora
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @gauravguptaofficial × @goenkaindia . . Gaurav Gupta @gauravguptaofficial goes digital today…. www.gauravguptastudio.com #GGgoesOnline Congratulations!!! . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer #malaikaarora
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @gauravguptaofficial × @goenkaindia . . Gaurav Gupta @gauravguptaofficial goes digital today…. www.gauravguptastudio.com #GGgoesOnline Congratulations!!! . . . Styling Asst- @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📸 @retouchingartists × @hardikphoto . . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer #malaikaarora
Prior to this, she was seen in an outfit from Yousef Al Jasmi. The attire was intricately filled with sequins. The look was completed with a neat bun.
Check out the looks here.
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial . . . . @yousef_aljasmi x @thetianaofficial . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer #malaikaarora
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial . . . . Dressed in @yousef_aljasmi × @thetianaofficial Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU- @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📸 @rishabhsaxenaphotography × @hardikphoto . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer #malaikaarora
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial . . . . @yousef_aljasmi x @thetianaofficial . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #sonytvofficial #indiasbestdancer #malaikaarora
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.