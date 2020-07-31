Malaika Arora wows in this tulle dress; check pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Malaika Arora is back to work. Announcing the same, she had taken to Instagram earlier this week and written, “Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months…had a mixed bag of emotions… excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!!”

Well, the show is indeed going on, and she was most recently spotted turning heads in a green tulle dress from Wilhja. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the look was rounded out with black stockings, hair tied in a knot, and accessorised with studs from the label Viange.

Needless to say, she looked quite stunning and the outfit really complemented her svelte frame.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she had stepped out in a golden ruched dress from the label, Malak El Ezzawy. Also styled by Harisinghani, the look was rounded out with black criss-cross net stockings. On the first day of work, she had shared a video which had showed the many steps that are being taken to ensure safety within the shooting premises.

What do you think of her looks?

