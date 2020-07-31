Malaika Arora wows in this tulle dress; check pics

Malaika Arora is back to work. Announcing the same, she had taken to Instagram earlier this week and written, “Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months…had a mixed bag of emotions… excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!!”
Well, the show is indeed going on, and she was most recently spotted turning heads in a green tulle dress from Wilhja. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the look was rounded out with black stockings, hair tied in a knot, and accessorised with studs from the label Viange.
Needless to say, she looked quite stunning and the outfit really complemented her svelte frame.
Prior to this, she had stepped out in a golden ruched dress from the label, Malak El Ezzawy. Also styled by Harisinghani, the look was rounded out with black criss-cross net stockings. On the first day of work, she had shared a video which had showed the many steps that are being taken to ensure safety within the shooting premises.
✨✨Bollywood sensation @malaikaaroraofficial dazzles in a #malakelezzawy dress ✨✨ @malaikaaroraofficial × @malakelezzawy Styled by- @manekaharisinghani Asstd by- @gypsy.girl.world Photographer- @sajidkhan_photography Retouching- @retouchingartists MUH- @divyachablani15 × @sheetal_f_khan
Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months…had a mixed bag of emotions… excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends :) #TheShowMustGoOn #BackToSchool @malakelezzawy × @manekaharisinghani × @sonyentertainmenttelevision_ @divyachablani15 × @sheetal_f_khan 📷@sajidkhan_photography Retouching- @retouchingartists
What do you think of her looks?
