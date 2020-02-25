Malaika Arora is the OG queen of acing elaborate gowns; here’s proof

What do you think of her recent look? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

One can trust Malaika Arora to nail absolutely any look. Her latest outing was no different when the fitness enthusiast was spotted in an edgy ensemble from Evytar Myor, and looked absolutely stunning. Styled by her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, the former VJ stepped out in a black ruched outfit with a thigh-high slit and a long train. The look was rounded out with poker-straight hair, smokey eyes and a nude shade of lipstick.

Check out the pictures below:

Malika Arora looked stunning in this black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malika Arora looked stunning in this black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Is there any outfit Malaika Arora cannot ace? (Source: APH Images) Is there any outfit Malaika Arora cannot ace? (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, she was seen looking ravishing in an one-shoulder tangerine Georges Chakra gown. We really liked the ruffle details, and much like this time, the flowy outfit stood out for the thigh-high slit and a long train. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept mostly understated, completing it with chic earrings from Gehna Jewels, smokey eyes and a nude shade of lipstick.

Malaika Arora looked stunning in this couture gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora looked stunning in this couture gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The off-shoulder outfit looked lovely on Malaika. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The off-shoulder outfit looked lovely on Malaika. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She looked equally stunning in a patola sari as she attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020. Crafted by revivalist designer Sangeeta Kilachand, the gorgeous sari was paired with a black crop top. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and rounded out with hair neatly tied in a bun.

What do you think of this look?

