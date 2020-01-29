Malaika Arora is a vision in this flowy gown; see pics

Malaika Arora’s fashion game is always on point, and she has proved it on numerous occasions that she can nail any look effortlessly. So, it was only obvious that the fitness enthusiast was recently spotted looking like a vision in an elaborate one-shoulder flowy gown from Evyatar Myor. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the outfit was clinched at the waist, giving a structure to the outfit, and was elevated with a long train.
We quite like how understated the look was, accessorising it with dainty earrings and completing it with smokey eyes and hair tied in a neat half-bun.
Considering the length and cut, it is a tricky outfit to pull off. But Malaika was showed us that an outfit is as good as the person wearing it.
If you need more convincing about her ability to ace any outfit, here is another look from the beginning of the year. She looked lovely in a white dress with lace details from Dany Atrache, a French-Lebanese fashion designer that featured a fitted bodice. We really liked the flared sleeves, the black belt at the waist and the dark lipstick that rounded out the look.
