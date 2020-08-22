Need fashion tips for Ganesh Chaturthi? Malaika Arora is here to help

What do you think of her look? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Malaika Arora is back to work and is impressing us with her new looks. After stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, she turned heads in a gorgeous Raw Mango sari. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the look was kept traditional all the way, as it was rounded out with a bun and accessorised with a stunning neck piece and nathni.

Prior to this, she was seen looking lovely in an Amit Aggarwal dress which featured the designer’s characteristic structured pleats. The look was completed with a chic hairdo.

What do you think of her looks?

