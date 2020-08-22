Need fashion tips for Ganesh Chaturthi? Malaika Arora is here to help

Malaika Arora is back to work and is impressing us with her new looks. After stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga, she turned heads in a gorgeous Raw Mango sari. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the look was kept traditional all the way, as it was rounded out with a bun and accessorised with a stunning neck piece and nathni.
Check out the pictures here.
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @raw_mango × @apalabysumitofficial × @mohabygeetanjali × @aprajitatoorofficial Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt Photography- @swapnil_kore_photography × @hardikphoto . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #ganeshmahotsav #indiasbestdancer
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @raw_mango × @apalabysumitofficial × @mohabygeetanjali Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt Photography- @swapnil_kore_photography × @hardikphoto . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #ganeshmahotsav #indiasbestdancer
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @raw_mango × @apalabysumitofficial × @mohabygeetanjali × @aprajitatoorofficial Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt Photography- @swapnil_kore_photography × @hardikphoto . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #ganeshmahotsav #indiasbestdancer
Prior to this, she was seen looking lovely in an Amit Aggarwal dress which featured the designer’s characteristic structured pleats. The look was completed with a chic hairdo.
Check out the pictures here.
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @amitaggarwalofficial Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📷 @hardikphoto × @rishabhsaxenaphotography . . . . . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @amitaggarwalofficial Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📷 @hardikphoto × @rishabhsaxenaphotography . . . . . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @amitaggarwalofficial Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📷 @hardikphoto × @rishabhsaxenaphotography . . . . . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails
What do you think of her looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.