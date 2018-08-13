Malaika Arora, Rani Mukerji, Freida Pinto: Best dressed at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne

Rani Mukerji (L), Malaika Arora (C), Freida Pinto at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Rani Mukerji (L), Malaika Arora (C), Freida Pinto at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Malaika Arora, Rani Mukerji, Freida Pinto were some of the big names who attended the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne on Sunday. While the awards night saw movies like Sanju win accolades, the glamour quotient of the celebrities too received praise.

Here are some of the best-dressed celebrities from the star-studded night.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shone bright in subtle hues of grey and we love the lehenga set she picked from Kotwara. Paired with a spangled matching tulle dupatta, Arora’s outfit was a sure shot eye-catcher. However, the hero piece was the statement metallic necklace she chose from Apala by Sumit. With a complementing bracelet and a potli, the actor rounded out her look with a dewy sheen and neutral lips.

Rani Mukerji

The Hicki actor picked a regal piece from the house of Sabyasachi, including a black anarkali with an intricately embellished border and a contrasting grey dupatta. Teaming it with an ornate black clutch from the designer, Mukerji looked pretty. We like how she kept the make-up nude and accentuated it with finely kohl-lined eyes.

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto was quite a head turner in an extravagantly embellished Elie Saab gown. A prominent velvet pussy-bow added to the charm. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of small earrings and rounded it out with bold red lips and a neat chignon.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

