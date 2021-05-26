Malaika Arora pulls off baggy pants with blazer like a true fashionista

May 26, 2021 2:10:02 pm
There is nothing Malaika Arora cannot nail. Take, for instance, her latest look where the fitness enthusiast was seen in a blazer paired with baggy sequin pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was chic and unconventional.
But it must be noted that the ensemble from Gaby Charbachy was not the easiest to pull off. Teaming baggy pants with a blazer can get tricky.
Check out the pictures here.
The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the label Joolry, and pulled together with hair parted at the centre.
Prior to this, she wowed in a Manish Malhotra sari, looking as stunning as ever.
Here are some of her other pictures to brighten up your day.
What do you think of her looks?
