Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Malaika Arora pulls off baggy pants with blazer like a true fashionista

Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was chic and unconventional. Check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2021 2:10:02 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

There is nothing Malaika Arora cannot nail. Take, for instance, her latest look where the fitness enthusiast was seen in a blazer paired with baggy sequin pants. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was chic and unconventional.

But it must be noted that the ensemble from Gaby Charbachy was not the easiest to pull off. Teaming baggy pants with a blazer can get tricky.

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the label Joolry, and pulled together with hair parted at the centre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Prior to this, she wowed in a Manish Malhotra sari, looking as stunning as ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Here are some of her other pictures to brighten up your day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

What do you think of her looks?

