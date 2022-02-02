Malaika Arora plays with feathers and frills in latest looks; sets fashion trend for 2022

Pandemic or not — there’s no stopping Malaika Arora from turning heads with her impeccable style. Not the one to keep it casual or subtle, the actor always goes all out with her style and leaves everyone impressed with her glamorous sartorial choices.

However, for her recent looks, she stepped away from her usual thigh-high slit gowns for dresses with feathers and frills!

For the shoot of a magazine cover, she slipped into a white, lace, bodycon dress that featured intricate embroidery and feathery white frills on the hemline.

A heavy oxidised blue and silver neckpiece, bracelet and red heels added a pop of colour. She left her hair open in curls and completed the look with a dash of bright red lip colour.

Prior to this, she wore a short monochrome dress with a black corset-style top and a frilled skirt. She teamed the dress with a textured black blazer.

Malaika accessorised the look with pointed black stilettos, layered neckpiece and rings.

Her curled hair cascaded beautifully as she added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed and highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.

Which look did you like the most?

