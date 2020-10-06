Malaika Arora looks effortlessly gorgeous in this crop top and pants combo

Malaika Arora was one of the first celebrities who resumed work amid the raging pandemic. However, she tested positive for Covid-19. And even though she has now recovered and has also resumed her workouts, it will perhaps be some time before we see her nailing those elaborate outfits. But the fitness enthusiast was spotted out on the road looking effortlessly stylish.
Malaika was seen wearing a knotted crop top which she paired with matching straight pants. The look was completed with the essential: a mask, and her hair was left untied. She was also seen holding a book and our best guess is it is The Palace of Illusions by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni.
Prior to this, she was spotted in a number of looks while working, from an eye-catching tulle dress to a characteristic Manish Malhotra lehenga. And these are some of our favourite looks.
What do you think about her latest look?
