Malaika Arora is back to work; steps out in this ruched dress

(Source: Malak El Ezzawy/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

After months of lockdown, people are slowly resuming work. Among them is Malaika Arora who has also started work. But things have altered a lot in these months, and in a short video shared by her, one can catch a glimpse of the new normal. Her clothes, jewellery, shoes were all heavily sanitised, temperature was checked before entering the premise and everything was done while following physical distancing.

The final look, however, reminded us of the good old times. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor was seen in a ruched dress from the label, Malak El Ezzawy. This was paired with black criss-cross net stockings.

Malaika looked lovely, though we are not a big fan of the dress. It, however, complemented her svelte frame.

