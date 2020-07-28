scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Malaika Arora is back to work; steps out in this ruched dress

In a short video shared by her, Malaika Arora showed the many precautions that are being taken on the set

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 28, 2020 7:10:07 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Malak El Ezzawy/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

After months of lockdown, people are slowly resuming work. Among them is Malaika Arora who has also started work. But things have altered a lot in these months, and in a short video shared by her, one can catch a glimpse of the new normal. Her clothes, jewellery, shoes were all heavily sanitised, temperature was checked before entering the premise and everything was done while following physical distancing.

The final look, however, reminded  us of the good old times. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor was seen in a ruched dress from the label, Malak El Ezzawy. This was paired with black criss-cross net stockings.

Malaika looked lovely, though we are not a big fan of the dress. It, however, complemented her svelte frame.

 

What do you think of her look?

