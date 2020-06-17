Malaika Arora is here to give you summer fashion tips

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla| Designed by Gargi SIngh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla| Designed by Gargi SIngh)

Malaika Arora can pull off elaborate gowns like no other. But the fashionista can also carry off a simple dress with oodles of style. With summer here, the demand for dresses is at an all-time high, so take tips from Malaika Arora to nail the outfit.

The fitness enthusiast looked stunning in this vintage white lace dress by Dany Atrache, a French-Lebanese fashion designer. The look was rounded out with bright lipstick and hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Malaika Arora looked lovely in this white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora looked lovely in this white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was also seen in a light blue maxi dress. The look was completed with a pair of shades and lipstick.

Malaika Arora looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ Malaika Arora looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla/ The Indian Express

She was also seen in a white dress with a cut-out detail at the waist.

Malaika kept it fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika kept it fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in a backless Topshop jumpsuit. The look was kept simple rounded out with bright red lipstick.

Malaika Arora in a check jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a check jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen giving us some fashion goals in a monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. The look was styled by accessorising it with a matching belt and oversized shades.

Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Take inspiration from Malaika and elevate your look with the right pair of shades and lipstick.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd