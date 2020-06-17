Malaika Arora is here to give you summer fashion tips

Malaika Arora can pull off elaborate gowns like no other. But the fashionista can also carry off a simple dress with oodles of style. With summer here, the demand for dresses is at an all-time high, so take tips from Malaika Arora to nail the outfit.
The fitness enthusiast looked stunning in this vintage white lace dress by Dany Atrache, a French-Lebanese fashion designer. The look was rounded out with bright lipstick and hair pulled back in a ponytail.
The actor was also seen in a light blue maxi dress. The look was completed with a pair of shades and lipstick.
She was also seen in a white dress with a cut-out detail at the waist.
She was also seen in a backless Topshop jumpsuit. The look was kept simple rounded out with bright red lipstick.
She was also seen giving us some fashion goals in a monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. The look was styled by accessorising it with a matching belt and oversized shades.
Take inspiration from Malaika and elevate your look with the right pair of shades and lipstick.
What do you think of her looks?
