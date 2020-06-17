scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Malaika Arora is here to give you summer fashion tips

Take inspiration from Malaika Arora and elevate your look with the right pair of shades and lipstick. Check out her pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2020 12:30:53 pm
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora checks, Malaika Arora gingham outfits, Malaika Arora travel style, Malaika Arora airport style, Malaika Arora check jumpsuit, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora casual style, Malaika Arora updates, Malaika Arora latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla| Designed by Gargi SIngh)

Malaika Arora can pull off elaborate gowns like no other. But the fashionista can also carry off a simple dress with oodles of style. With summer here, the demand for dresses is at an all-time high, so take tips from Malaika Arora to nail the outfit.

The fitness enthusiast looked stunning in this vintage white lace dress by Dany Atrache, a French-Lebanese fashion designer. The look was rounded out with bright lipstick and hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Malaika Arora looked lovely in this white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was also seen in a light blue maxi dress. The look was completed with a pair of shades and lipstick.

Malaika Arora looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

She was also seen in a white dress with a cut-out detail at the waist.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora movies, Malaika Arora indiN EXPRESS news Malaika kept it fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora movies, Malaika Arora indiN EXPRESS news Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in a backless Topshop jumpsuit. The look was kept simple rounded out with bright red lipstick.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora checks, Malaika Arora gingham outfits, Malaika Arora travel style, Malaika Arora airport style, Malaika Arora check jumpsuit, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora casual style, Malaika Arora updates, Malaika Arora latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora in a check jumpsuit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen giving us some fashion goals in a monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. The look was styled by accessorising it with a matching belt and oversized shades.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora images, Malaika Arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Take inspiration from Malaika and elevate your look with the right pair of shades and lipstick.

What do you think of her looks?

