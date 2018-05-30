Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Malaika Arora’s shimmery black dress is absolute party-wear fashion goals

Recently, Malaika Arora was spotted attending an event in Hyderabad wearing a black shimmery wrap-over dress from Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan's collection. We like how she kept her accessorises minimal yet clever by pairing it with silver metallic pumps.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2018 5:15:22 pm
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora images, Malaika Arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora looks stunning in Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Induan Express )

Be it a party wear or a casual day out with friends, an LBD can never go out of fashion and Malaika Arora’s latest outfit is proof. The actor who was recently seen attending an event in Hyderabad opted for a black shimmery wrap-over dress from Pallavi Mohan’s ‘Not So Serious’ collection.

Featuring a collared neckline, and a tie-detailing on the waist, Arora looked stunning in the outfit. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, we like how she kept Arora’s accessories minimal and clever by teaming her outfit with a pair of silver metallic pumps and studded earrings by Zoya Jewels, which added an interesting look. Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes and coral lips while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a regular, but stylish updo. Some serious party-wear goals, we say!

Prior to this, we spotted the Chaiyan Chaiyan girl give us lessons on how to keep your style comfortable yet classy while in transit. Wearing a white dress featuring mesh detail on the neckline from Swoon, the actor kept it stylish. Opting for minimal make-up, she left her beautiful mane open and swept it to the side.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora images, Malaika Arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora in a Swoon dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She also gave us a lesson on how to wear checks right, in a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further added an interesting detail to it by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with a refreshing look and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora images, Malaika Arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora in a gingham dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s looks that we have put together here? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now