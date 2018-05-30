Malaika Arora’s shimmery black dress is absolute party-wear fashion goals

Malaika Arora looks stunning in Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Induan Express ) Malaika Arora looks stunning in Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Induan Express )

Be it a party wear or a casual day out with friends, an LBD can never go out of fashion and Malaika Arora’s latest outfit is proof. The actor who was recently seen attending an event in Hyderabad opted for a black shimmery wrap-over dress from Pallavi Mohan’s ‘Not So Serious’ collection.

Featuring a collared neckline, and a tie-detailing on the waist, Arora looked stunning in the outfit. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, we like how she kept Arora’s accessories minimal and clever by teaming her outfit with a pair of silver metallic pumps and studded earrings by Zoya Jewels, which added an interesting look. Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off her look with a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes and coral lips while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a regular, but stylish updo. Some serious party-wear goals, we say!

Prior to this, we spotted the Chaiyan Chaiyan girl give us lessons on how to keep your style comfortable yet classy while in transit. Wearing a white dress featuring mesh detail on the neckline from Swoon, the actor kept it stylish. Opting for minimal make-up, she left her beautiful mane open and swept it to the side.

Malaika Arora in a Swoon dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a Swoon dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

She also gave us a lesson on how to wear checks right, in a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further added an interesting detail to it by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with a refreshing look and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Malaika Arora in a gingham dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a gingham dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s looks that we have put together here? Let us know in the comments section below.

