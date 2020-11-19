The sequin fever continues to grip B-Town; here’s proof

Would you like to add one to your wardrobe? (Photo: Nora Fatehi/ Tammanah Bhatia/ Mrunal Thakur/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Not only did the sequin sari make a splash last year, but it also made a dazzling comeback this festive season. We are not surprised as sequins can never go out of style, require minimal time and effort to style and are a superb way to jazz up one’s look. Which is why, perhaps, a lot of celebs were seen wearing the sequin sari in various shades during the festivities.

Take a look at some pictures below:

Nora Fatehi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora looked gorgoes in a pistachio green sequin sari which was accessorised with a multilayered emerald necklace. We like how she let the outfit do all the talking by completing the look with kohled eyes and dewy makeup.

Tamannaah Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah stole the show in a violet sequin sari by designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the ensemble was completed with an intricately designed choker, wet hair look and subtle makeup.

Mrunal Thakur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016)

For this year’s Diwali celebrations, Mrunal was also seen in a sequin sari which was styled with a gold and pearl-encrusted choker. However, this isn’t the first time she has been spotted in the sequin number. Prior to this, the Super 30 actor was seen in a green sequined sari which was similar to what Bhumi Pednekar also wore. Check it out here.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Trust Malaika to nail absolutely any trend and look. So, as expected, she killed it in this sequin sari as well.

Recently Katrina Kaif, too, jumped into the sequin bandwagon! See pics here

If you love sequin saris, here are some celeb looks you will totally love: click here.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd