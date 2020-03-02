Malaika Arora plays with neutral tones; see pics

What do you think about her latest look? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her latest look? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

After creating a buzz with her traditional Patan patola weave sari at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards, Malaika Arora is back in her sultry avatar. The 46-year-old joined Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Simi Garewal and Siddharth Roy Kapur, at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently. For her latest outing, she went for a boudoir-inspired dress featuring a corset-style bodice.

She paired her strappy dress with a matching nude coloured Chloe bracelet bag and heels to bring the look together. For accessories, she wore a pair of delicate pearl earrings, while keping her makeup simple with a dewy base, sculpted brows, mascara and nude glossy lips. She rounded off the look with a neat ponytail.

Check out the pictures below:

Malaika paired her strappy dress with a matching bracelet bag and heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika paired her strappy dress with a matching bracelet bag and heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The look was rounded out with a neat ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The look was rounded out with a neat ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also spotted with actor Arjun Kapoor in a simple white cut out dress. Cut-out dresses are in vogue these days, and we had also seen Kareena Kapoor Khan wear a similar outfit for an event. Malaika kept it simple by ditching makeup, but added a pop of colour to her all-white look with a pair of colourful loafers.

Malaika kept it fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika kept it fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Cut-out dress is on vogue these days. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Cut-out dress is on vogue these days. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which look do you like?

