Malaika Arora plays with neutral tones; see pics

After creating a buzz with her traditional Patan patola weave sari at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards, Malaika Arora is back in her sultry avatar. The 46-year-old joined Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Simi Garewal and Siddharth Roy Kapur, at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne recently. For her latest outing, she went for a boudoir-inspired dress featuring a corset-style bodice.
She paired her strappy dress with a matching nude coloured Chloe bracelet bag and heels to bring the look together. For accessories, she wore a pair of delicate pearl earrings, while keping her makeup simple with a dewy base, sculpted brows, mascara and nude glossy lips. She rounded off the look with a neat ponytail.
Check out the pictures below:
She was also spotted with actor Arjun Kapoor in a simple white cut out dress. Cut-out dresses are in vogue these days, and we had also seen Kareena Kapoor Khan wear a similar outfit for an event. Malaika kept it simple by ditching makeup, but added a pop of colour to her all-white look with a pair of colourful loafers.
Which look do you like?
