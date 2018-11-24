Malaika Arora amps up her monochrome outfit using this colourful style trick

Malaika Arora is a true blue fashionista and her sartorial choices are proof of that. The 45-year old can pull off any look with elan and her recent outing was no different. Arora was recently seen stepping out for dinner with Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar. She picked a monochrome outfit for the occasion.

Dressed in a white tee teamed with a black, mini faux leather skirt, she added an X-factor to her black and white look by pairing it with a pair of striking Rockstud red boots from Valentino. A dewy make-palette with sleek hair complemented her look. We think she looked chic.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was seen twinning with Arora in a white and black jeans and jacket combo.

Karan Johar was clad in a black jeans and tee combo that he layered with a white jacket featuring floral prints all over it.

Prior to this, we saw Arora sashaying down the streets of Mumbai wearing a pair of blue extreme distressed jeans. While distressed jeans have been in fashion for quite some time now, Arora added an extra oomph to her denim look by pairing it with a lacy bralette top and a cropped denim jacket. She carried a huge tote bag and went for a pair of aviators to complete her street style look.

Hair tied into a bun and minimal makeup with a dab of pink on the lips rounded off her look well.

We think Arora’s fashion game is getting stronger day by day.