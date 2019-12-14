Malaika Arora looks stunning in this vintage white dress; see pics

Malaika oozes elegance in this white lace dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Malaika oozes elegance in this white lace dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Malaika never fails to give her fans and followers fashion and fitness goals. Be it on the red carpet or simply when she is heading to the gym, she’s bound to turn heads. Her fashion choices are impeccable and always leave us spellbound. It comes as no surprise when she did so again. The Chaiyaa Chaiyya dancer always knows how to pick the right outfit for the right occasion.

The actor was oozing elegance as she sported an elegant vintage white lace dress. Looks like the actor is Christmas ready with this outfit!

Recently, Malaika attended an event in a lovely white dress. Her dress was by Dany Atrache, a French-Lebanese fashion designer. The ensemble featured a fitted bodice on top and opened up into a frilly skirt from waist down. The flared lacy sleeves made the outfit stand out. Her outfit bore normal cap sleeves and then opened up into massive lace bell sleeves that had a scalloped hem. To pull her look together, a sleek black satin belt cinched her waist and completed her look.

The deep maroon lips perfectly went with her delicate ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The deep maroon lips perfectly went with her delicate ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Her accessories were kept minimal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Her accessories were kept minimal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Smokey shimmery eyes, filled-in brows, a generous dose of highlighter on the high points of her face and deep maroon lips pulled her makeup together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Smokey shimmery eyes, filled-in brows, a generous dose of highlighter on the high points of her face and deep maroon lips pulled her makeup together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor accessorised her look with silver hoop earrings and pristine white stiletto pumps. For her makeup, the actor pulled her hair up into a neat tight ponytail and a few strands left loose around her face. Smokey shimmery eyes, filled-in brows, a generous dose of highlighter on the high points of her face and deep maroon lips completed her look.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards in a shimmery gown with mirror work all over it. Once again she set the bar high with yet another glamorous appearance.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her ensemble was from Atelier Zuhra and her look was pulled together with plain diamond studs.

Take a look at the pictures.

For her makeup, she went for a glowing base, deep contoured cheeks, golden and brown smokey eyes and a copper-toned lip shade.

What do you think about her looks?

