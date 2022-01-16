Malaika Arora looks date-ready with Arjun Kapoor in a white Zimmermann ruffled dress

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were clicked post their Sunday lunch together in a restaurant in Mumbai. While Malaika looked as stunning and chic as ever, Arjun, too, aced his signature streetstyle look. The couple, who made their relationship official in 2019, is often seen attending family dinners and parties together. And every time they make an appearance, they do it in style.

Malaika Arora in a white ruffled dress for a lunch date with beau Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a white ruffled dress for a lunch date with beau Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika was dressed in a ruffled white mini dress from Zimmermann with full sleeves and a plunging neckline, a perfect number for a date night or brunch dress. She carried a bright yellow quilted Saint Laurent clutch to add a pop of colour to the otherwise-monotone look, and also accessorised with black boots from Christian Louboutin. Malaika opted to keep her makeup minimal and left her hair straight and open.

Arjun Kapoor in a Balenciaga hoodie and sneakers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Kapoor in a Balenciaga hoodie and sneakers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun, on the other hand, wore a blue hoodie by Balenciaga with black trousers, black cap, and sneakers, flaunting his signature street style.

A few days ago, when they were rumoured to have broken up, both Arjun and Malaika cleared the air by sharing romantic pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Arjun shared a black and white mirror selfie with Malaika, captioning the post, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Malaika Arora shared this note on Instagram. Malaika Arora shared this note on Instagram.

Malaika, on the other hand, shared a note which read, “No but seriously. Normalise finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.”

