Malaika Arora looks date-ready with Arjun Kapoor in a white Zimmermann ruffled dress

January 16, 2022 8:00:04 pm
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were clicked post their Sunday lunch together in a restaurant in Mumbai. While Malaika looked as stunning and chic as ever, Arjun, too, aced his signature streetstyle look. The couple, who made their relationship official in 2019, is often seen attending family dinners and parties together. And every time they make an appearance, they do it in style.
Malaika was dressed in a ruffled white mini dress from Zimmermann with full sleeves and a plunging neckline, a perfect number for a date night or brunch dress. She carried a bright yellow quilted Saint Laurent clutch to add a pop of colour to the otherwise-monotone look, and also accessorised with black boots from Christian Louboutin. Malaika opted to keep her makeup minimal and left her hair straight and open.
Arjun, on the other hand, wore a blue hoodie by Balenciaga with black trousers, black cap, and sneakers, flaunting his signature street style.
A few days ago, when they were rumoured to have broken up, both Arjun and Malaika cleared the air by sharing romantic pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.
View this post on Instagram
Arjun shared a black and white mirror selfie with Malaika, captioning the post, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”
Malaika, on the other hand, shared a note which read, “No but seriously. Normalise finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.”
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-