Malaika Arora steps out in a Manish Malhotra lehenga like the good ol’ days

Malaika Arora is one of the few celebs who has resumed work. The fitness enthusiast was recently spotted making things look better in a lovely Manish Malhotra lehenga. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Arora looked lovely in the embellished ensemble. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre and accessorised it with a maang tika.
Check out the pictures here.
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @manishmalhotraworld × @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📷 @hardikphoto × @retoucher_k.tur . . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #independenceday
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @manishmalhotraworld × @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📷 @hardikphoto × @retoucher_k.tur . . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails#independenceday
View this post on Instagram
@malaikaaroraofficial in @manishmalhotraworld × @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Styling Asst @gypsy.girl.world HMU @divyachablani15 × @flavienheldt 📷 @hardikphoto × @retoucher_k.tur . . . . . . . #fashion #design #style #celebritystyling #celebritystylist #celebrities #bollywood #styling #couture #india #blog #stylist #lifeofastylist #Instagram #mood #allaboutdetails #independenceday
Prior to this, she was spotted in a green tulle dress from Wilhja. Styled by Harisinghani, the look was completed with black stockings and rounded out with hair tied in a knot.
Check out the pictures here
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.