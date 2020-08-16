scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Malaika Arora steps out in a Manish Malhotra lehenga like the good ol’ days

Arora looked lovely in the embellished ensemble.. Check out the pictures.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2020 4:10:33 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is one of the few celebs who has resumed work. The fitness enthusiast was recently spotted making things look better in a lovely Manish Malhotra lehenga. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Arora looked lovely in the embellished ensemble. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre and accessorised it with a maang tika.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a green tulle dress from Wilhja. Styled by Harisinghani, the look was completed with black stockings and rounded out with hair tied in a knot.

Check out the pictures here

