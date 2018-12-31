Malaika Arora shows what to wear for New Year’s party tonight

Malaika Arora’s impeccable fashion sense needs no retelling. The celebrity host has, from time to time proved that she rarely disappoints when it comes to her sartorial choices. With the year drawing to a close, like most other times, she has dished out some major fashion inspiration for us to ring in the new year in style. The actor was recently spotted in two different looks and needless to say, she looked lovely in both of them.

In one of the appearances, Arora was spotted in a custom-made gown from the label Belluccio. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the attire complemented her svelte frame well. The look was accessorised with a stunning emerald neckpiece from Farah Khan World. The hairdo and the trail added a dramatic element.

If you think she played it safe, let’s just say that she can pull off an experimental look with the same elan. On another occasion, she was spotted in an off-shoulder sequinned dress from Sarah Fahmy. Letting the outfit do all the talking, it was accessorised with emerald cut green and blush pink round earrings and round cut ‘Zirconia from Swarovski’ rings from Diosa by Darshan Dave.

Prior to this, at Anil Kapoor’s 62nd birthday party, Arora turned heads in a silver metallic sequin pantsuit. She pulled off the sequin on sequin like only she can. Keeping the make-up to a minimal, the look was rounded out with shimmery heels and an emerald pendant chain.

What do you think of her latest look?