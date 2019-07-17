After Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon disappoints in this sequinned Kalmanovich dress

Over the years, Kriti Sanon has made her mark not only as an actor but also in the fashion space by often experimenting with her looks, and impressing on most occasions. But her latest look somehow left us feeling disappointed. Recently, the Dilwale actor was spotted promoting her upcoming film Arjun Patiala wearing a black sequinned tux dress with frill details at the hem from Kalmanovich.

Advertising

She accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoops and opted for stilettos from Aldo. Center parted hair rounded out her look, while her make-up comprised of a nude lip share and dark kohl eyes. The belt too did nothing much to add to the outfit.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Last year, Malaika Arora wore a similar outfit from the Russian label, and had failed to impress us. The actor and TV show judge wore the dress, which features an asymmetrical hem with sheer ruffle details, for a photo shoot. Arora’s long-sleeved sequined ensemble featured a giant star cut-out on the left side, which we felt looked a bit tacky. While the whimsical ensemble from the Russian label, Kalmanovich, did little or nothing to tickle our fancy, it did turn our heads and make us wonder – what’s going on?

Check out some of the pictures here.

The dress featured a high slit, and her look was rounded out with glossy lip, smokey eyes, Swarovski earrings, and black heels.

What do you think of the look?