Malaika Arora is a vision in this sheer thigh-high slit dress

Malaika Arora, as is evident, can rock almost any look. The fitness enthusiast was recently on the sets of Koffee with Karan, and she looked absolutely stunning in a sheer thigh-high slit dress from the label Yas Couture House of Fashion. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, we like how the look was kept completely minimalistic in terms of accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking.

The tousled hair and silver stilettos completed the look.

Advertising

Be it nailing ethnic wear or just donning a sweatshirt, she has always given us major fashion goals. Recently, she was spotted in an oversized sweatshirt from Rhea and Sonam Kapoor’s fashion label Rheson. The quirky sweatshirt had ‘Mr India’ written on it with a picture of late Bollywood actor Sridevi. The look was kept simple and was rounded out with red lipstick.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora takes her fashion game a notch higher in this ‘Mr India’ sweatshirt

Prior to this, Arora was spotted looking stunning in a metallic outfit from Atsu Sekhose’s collection.The golden midi dress looked lovely on her and we like how it was paired with a red and white belt. The look was completed with hair swept to one side and minimal make-up.

Check some of the pictures here.

Advertising

What do you think of Arora’s recent looks?