Comfortably chic: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput show how to nail the summer street style

Janhvi Kapoor (L), Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput (R) show onlookers how to ace street style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor (L), Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput (R) show onlookers how to ace street style. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the scorching summer heat taking a toll on the lifestyle, styling your street wear right seems to be the need of the hour. And as the Gucci fever is running high in Bollywood, Malaika Arora seems to have jumped on to the bandwagon as well. The 44-year-old was recently seen at a family dinner in Mumbai and for her evening look, she kept it chic in an ivory one-shouldered, ruffled crop top that was teamed with a pair of cigarette pants.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s ultra-chic street style statement is giving us summer fashion goals

While the outfit was sleek and sharp, what really added oomph to the look was the Gucci clutch the actor toted. Bold red lips complemented the colours of her Gucci apparel and we think the actor looked lovely.

Malaika Arora spotted at a family dinner. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora spotted at a family dinner. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora opted to wear an ivory co-ords set. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora opted to wear an ivory co-ords set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora turns up in a plastic skirt and it’s more than we can handle; see pics

Malaika Arora accessorised her look with a Gucci tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora accessorised her look with a Gucci tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While we love a dressy street-style look, an easy breezy piece in the summers can be equally pretty. And Mira Rajput showed onlookers how to play up a simple cotton mini. The 23-year-old stepped out in a statement sleeve dress that she accessorised with a red tote. A little eye-popping, we think she could have opted for a softer hue but we like the peppy blue slip-ons she rounded out her look with.

Mira Rajput spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput flaunted her baby bump in a cotton mini. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira Rajput flaunted her baby bump in a cotton mini. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, with the impending release of her movie Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor seems to be keeping it lazy and laid-back these days. We spotted the actor at the airport keeping it cute in a baby pink co-ords set.

What do you think of the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd