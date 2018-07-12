Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018

Malaika Arora or Janhvi Kapoor: Which airport style is more your type?

Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor were seen reching out for comfortable outfits for their travel. While Malaika picked a cute black overall, Janhvi chose to go with a kurta-palazzo set. Take a look at the pictures here.

Malaika Arora or Janhvi Kapoor, whose outfit do you like?
Be it in Gaurav Gupta’s structured gowns for the red carpet or a simple white T-shirt and denim for an evening outing, Malaika Arora has often managed to amaze fashion critics with her fashionable picks. Her airport looks also get a thumbs up on most occasions, and this time too, it was no different. While leaving Mumbai airport, the beauty was seen in a really cute black overall which she teamed beautifully with a white tee and a pair of white Louboutin  sneakers.

With hair tied in a neat, high bun, she complemented her look with a touch of blush on her cheeks, soft pink lip shade, classic round sunnies and a roomy Gucci tote.

Check out the pictures here.

malaika arora, janhvi kapoor, malaika arora airport looks, malaika arora fashion, malaika arora best look Malaika Arora at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

malaika arora, janhvi kapoor, malaika arora airport looks, malaika arora fashion, malaika arora best look We like how Malaika Arora kept her look simple and comfy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

