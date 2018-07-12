Malaika Arora or Janhvi Kapoor: Which airport style is more your type?

Malaika Arora or Janhvi Kapoor, whose outfit do you like? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Malaika Arora or Janhvi Kapoor, whose outfit do you like? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Be it in Gaurav Gupta’s structured gowns for the red carpet or a simple white T-shirt and denim for an evening outing, Malaika Arora has often managed to amaze fashion critics with her fashionable picks. Her airport looks also get a thumbs up on most occasions, and this time too, it was no different. While leaving Mumbai airport, the beauty was seen in a really cute black overall which she teamed beautifully with a white tee and a pair of white Louboutin sneakers.

With hair tied in a neat, high bun, she complemented her look with a touch of blush on her cheeks, soft pink lip shade, classic round sunnies and a roomy Gucci tote.

Check out the pictures here.

Malaika Arora at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora at Mumbai Airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We like how Malaika Arora kept her look simple and comfy. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We like how Malaika Arora kept her look simple and comfy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

