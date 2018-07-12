Malaika Arora or Janhvi Kapoor: Which airport style is more your type?

Be it in Gaurav Gupta’s structured gowns for the red carpet or a simple white T-shirt and denim for an evening outing, Malaika Arora has often managed to amaze fashion critics with her fashionable picks. Her airport looks also get a thumbs up on most occasions, and this time too, it was no different. While leaving Mumbai airport, the beauty was seen in a really cute black overall which she teamed beautifully with a white tee and a pair of white Louboutin sneakers.
With hair tied in a neat, high bun, she complemented her look with a touch of blush on her cheeks, soft pink lip shade, classic round sunnies and a roomy Gucci tote.
ALSO READ | Malaika Arora turns up in a plastic skirt and it’s more than we can handle; see pics
Check out the pictures here.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App