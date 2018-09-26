Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Malaika Arora is here to beat your mid-week blues in a pastel blue power suit

Shelling out some serious fashion goals, Arora proved that she does fashion like no one else. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen in a pastel blue power suit at the airport.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 5:35:53 pm
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora airport look Ditching her baggy jeans and maxi dresses, this time the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen in a pastel blue power suit at the airport. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Be it for a friend’s wedding or a lunch date or an appearance at some media event, Malaika Arora knows how to pull off a casual or edgy look with her sartorial choices. Proving it, recently, the star was spotted at Mumbai airport carrying her fuss-free chic avatar with elan. Giving her usual baggy jeans and maxi dress style a miss, this time the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen in a pastel blue power suit at the airport.

Even if blue co-ords are something people would generally don for a board meeting, she teamed it with a white tank top and paired with white sneakers to give it a touch of casual. Shelling out serious fashion goals, Arora proved that she does fashion like no one else. She opted for a no-makeup look and decided to keep things natural.

Check out the pictures here.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora airport look Malaika Arora gave us major fashion goals at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora airport look Malaika Arora walks as she exudes a boss-lady vibe at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Arora was seen sashaying down the airport wearing a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further added an interesting detail to it by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with refreshing make-up and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fashion, Malaika Arora style, Malaika Arora latest news, Malaika Arora latest photos, Malaika Arora pictures, Malaika Arora images, Malaika Arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora in The Label Life. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

