Malaika Arora is here to beat your mid-week blues in a pastel blue power suit

Be it for a friend’s wedding or a lunch date or an appearance at some media event, Malaika Arora knows how to pull off a casual or edgy look with her sartorial choices. Proving it, recently, the star was spotted at Mumbai airport carrying her fuss-free chic avatar with elan. Giving her usual baggy jeans and maxi dress style a miss, this time the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen in a pastel blue power suit at the airport.

Even if blue co-ords are something people would generally don for a board meeting, she teamed it with a white tank top and paired with white sneakers to give it a touch of casual. Shelling out serious fashion goals, Arora proved that she does fashion like no one else. She opted for a no-makeup look and decided to keep things natural.

Prior to this, Arora was seen sashaying down the airport wearing a square neck, monochrome gingham skater dress from The Label Life. She further added an interesting detail to it by styling it with a matching belt. A statement bag from Balenciaga and white sneakers with refreshing make-up and red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

