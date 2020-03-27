Malaika Arora is giving us reasons to amp up our makeup game; check it out here

From a red bold lip to coloured eyeliner, there’s no makeup look that the actor cannot ace. (Photo: Instagram/ designed by Gargi Singh) From a red bold lip to coloured eyeliner, there’s no makeup look that the actor cannot ace. (Photo: Instagram/ designed by Gargi Singh)

Malaika Arora is known to turn heads wherever she goes, whether it is gracing the red carpet or simply heading to the gym. Her fashion choices are elegant on some days and on others, edgy. But, that isn’t the only thing that has our attention. Her makeup, too, has given us all the reasons to take our game a notch higher. Scroll down to know what we’re talking about!

If there’s anybody who can ace a bold smokey eye look, it has to be Malaika. If you want to achieve a similar look, all you need is a kajal, blending brush, dark brown eyeshadow for the transition shade and mascara. The look was completed with pink blush and nude lip.

The wet makeup look had been in trend for the longest time and we love how the eye makeup glistens. It only gets better with a bold maroon lip. This look calls for excess highlighter and the foremost step is to use a strobing cream or simply mix liquid highlighter with a facial moisturiser.

The actor brings back terracotta lips with this makeup look. If you aren’t the biggest fan of brown undertones, then terracotta will be the colour for you. A blend of both reds and browns, you get the best of both worlds. Arora complemented the look with bronze shimmery eyelids and bronzer, along with a generous dose of highlighter.

Ditch your basic black eyeliner for days when you want to brighten things up. Go for coloured eyeliner just like the actor does. Always keep handy jewel-toned eye-pencils along with a metallic blue and green liquid eyeliner. They always come in handy and most of all, never go out of style!

Last but not the least, there’s nothing like a classic red makeup look. Here, her glowing skin surely helps, with a bright red lip packing a punch. If you want to achieve this, choose a red shade that suits your skin tone with the help of this guide. Focus on achieving wispy lashes and a glowing skin to complete your overall look.

What do you think about her makeup look?

