Toggle Menu
Malaika Arora is a ray of sunshine in this yellow silk pleated gownhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/malaika-arora-is-a-ray-of-sunshine-in-this-yellow-silk-pleated-gown-5668511/

Malaika Arora is a ray of sunshine in this yellow silk pleated gown

At an evening event, Malaika Arora was seen making jaws drop in a beautiful yellow sun silk pleated gown by designer Iris Serban.

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora latest, Malaika Arora photos, Malaika Arora pics, Iris Serban
Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in an Iris Serban gown. (Photo: tanghavri/instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Trust Malaika Arora to step out looking like a million bucks anytime, anywhere. Even though she can make hearts skip a beat in a sari, we think she pulls off gowns the best. It won’t be wrong to say that she is probably the only one in the industry who has managed to constantly experiment with her sartorial choices and deliver – raising the bar every year.

Recently, she did it again in a yellow sun silk pleated gown by Romanian designer Iris Serban. The outfit with the fitted corset – that costs around Rs 71,000 – looks dreamy and we think it’s the best pick for an evening wear. She rounded it off with beautiful golden heels from Jimmy Choo. What we love is that she decided to go sans accessories.

The make-up too was perfect with the touch of dewy sheen on her face, a soothing coral lip shade, well-defined eyes and mascara-lined lashes. It’s good that her hair was pulled away from her face and arranged into a neat ponytail, bringing the focus on her high cheekbones and aquiline nose.

Prior to this, she was seen raising the heat at Zee Cine Awards in a Julien Macdonald silk satin gown. The red outfit clung to her curves like a glove. We think she ticked all the right boxes here, be it sartorial or make-up.

Advertising

Arora was also seen acing her gown game in a sheer thigh-high slit dress from the label Yas Couture House of Fashion. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, we like how the look was kept minimal in terms of accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking.

The tousled hair and silver stilettos completed the look.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Can the Birkin bag survive the resale market?
2 Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid give lessons on power dressing at Variety’s Power of Women 2019
3 Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit give major fashion goals in these outfits; see pics