We love Malaika Arora in pantsuits; here’s why

Malaika Arora is not only known to give major fitness goals, she is someone who is recognised for her impeccable fashion as well. Whether you want to keep it elegant for a wedding function, edgy for a day out with your girl gang or just plain basic, she has got you covered. But we totally love when she steps out wearing pantsuits, and makes a sharp statement.

So take a look at all the times Malaika was spotted in a pantsuit. Whether you like to keep it bright with a neon option or trendy with red, there’s something for everyone.

She looked like a dream in this double-breasted red blazer and matching straight-cut pants. Accessorised with a pair of tear-drop earrings, Malaika completed the look with copper eyes, muted red lips and a pair of black strappy heels.

We admit it; Malaika takes us by surprise with her fashion outings on numerous occasions. And it was no different when she stepped out wearing this sequined purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal X Bellofox. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the look was brought together with straight hair, purple metallic eyes and nude lips.

You can never go wrong with a black pantsuit. It is classic, and of course, a wardrobe must-have. It can be styled in so many ways — the blazer can be teamed with a colourful skirt while the pants can be styled with a bright crop top. Malaika kept her look understated by ditching accessories and teaming it with wine lips and a golden brooch.

She looked like a vision in this white pantsuit from Massimo Dutti, which stood out for its corset-like detailing inside. The look was brought together with a neat low bun, smokey eyes and golden chunky earrings.

If you are someone who likes to go all out and loves colours, you will love this look. Always up for experiments, Malaika took her neon pantsuit look many notches higher by teaming it with a pair of neon pink pointy stilettos. She completed the look with soft smokey eyes and high ponytail.

What do you think about her looks?

