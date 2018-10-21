Malaika Arora gives fashion goals in these dramatic gowns

Which one do you like more? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is a fashion inspiration to many and not without reason. The celebrity judge rarely plays it safe and it is a sheer delight to see her experimenting with her sartorial choices. Recently she was spotted in two different looks and she slayed both of them. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, she was first seen in a golden, metallic gown by Charbel Karam with frills detailing. The attire was undoubtedly risqué but she carried it off effortlessly.

The outfit was teamed with gold earrings from Renu Oberoi and the look was rounded out hair parted at the side and golden stilettos.

For the other look, the actor donned an ensemble from the same label. Styled by Harisinghani, she was seen donning a white appliquéd cape gown. The look was rounded out with a dark shade of lipstick and soft curls.

She was also spotted donning a floral printed gown from Yumi Katsura. The oversized bow neckline added much drama to the look and we liked how the rest of the look was kept simple. Hair tied in a ponytail and minimal make-up rounded out the look.

She was also spotted in a white top from Misho Collections, teamed with a magenta skirt from Pilar del Campo. Styled by Harisinghani, the look was accessorised with chunky gold necklace from Viange.

The 44-year-old seldom falters when it comes to her fashion choices.

Which look do you like more? Let us know in the comments below.

