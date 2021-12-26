Malaika Arora got into Christmas spirit in this playful dress

The queen of dress-up and putting together outfits worth revisiting, Malaika Arora has an enviable wardrobe that covers the gamut of classy, modest and elegant to edgy, sexy, and daring. The actor, who frequently takes to Instagram to share her stunning OOTDs, has donned everything from classy black gowns to shimmery golden mini dresses, and pulled each one off.

Malaika Arora in a Giles Deacon dress for Christmas celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in a Giles Deacon dress for Christmas celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For her Christmas look this year, Arora opted for a dress that is playful yet sexy. She was seen with her family enjoying celebrations in a noteworthy Giles Deacon dress in white with abstract and haphazard pen marking-like print in black and red. With bold red lips and red pumps, Arora gave her fans and fashion enthusiasts yet another look to adore. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed the look with dainty accessories and wavy locks.

Arora’s dress reminds us of a suited look Alia Bhatt carried off at the Berlin Film Festival. Bhatt wore a Moschino blazer suit in brushstroke prints of black and red, one of the her most experimental and memorable looks so far.

