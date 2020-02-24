Malaika Arora in this tangerine Georges Chakra gown is all kinds of perfect

What do you think of he recent look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of he recent look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

As is well known, Malaika Arora can nail an outfit. Proving it yet again, she was recently spotted looking lovely in a stunning tie-dye tangerine couture gown from Georges Chakra at an event. The one-shoulder outfit stood out for the ruffle details, thigh-high slit and a long train. We really liked how well it accentuated her svelte frame.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept fuss-free, and was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick, sleek earrings from Gehna Jewels and smokey eyes. Take a look at the pictures below:

But is it not only gowns and dresses, she looks equally stunning in ethnic wear roo. Prior to this, she was seen acing the ethnic look in a sari at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020. Crafted by revivalist designer Sangeeta Kilachand, the Patan patola sari was stunning, and we really liked the way it was paired with a black crop top and accessorised with a statement neckpiece. Hair tied in a neat bun completed the look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Malaika can make absolutely any outfit look great, and it is nice to see her experimenting with her attire, going from crop tops to elaborate gowns in a moment. As is evident, she disappoints in neither.

What do you think of her recent looks?

