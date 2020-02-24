Follow Us:
Monday, February 24, 2020
Malaika Arora in this tangerine Georges Chakra gown is all kinds of perfect

Malaika Arora can make absolutely any outfit look great and it is nice to see her experimenting with her attire, going from crop tops to elaborate gowns in a moment.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 24, 2020 2:30:40 pm
malaika arora, malaika arora, malaika aora recent photos, indian express, indian express news What do you think of he recent look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

As is well known, Malaika Arora can nail an outfit. Proving it yet again, she was recently spotted looking lovely in a stunning tie-dye tangerine couture gown from Georges Chakra at an event. The one-shoulder outfit stood out for the ruffle details, thigh-high slit and a long train. We really liked how well it accentuated her svelte frame.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept fuss-free, and was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick, sleek earrings from Gehna Jewels and smokey eyes. Take a look at the pictures below:

Malaika Arora looked stunning in this couture gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The off-shoulder outfit looked lovely on Malaika. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But is it not only gowns and dresses, she looks equally stunning in ethnic wear roo. Prior to this, she was seen acing the ethnic look in a sari at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020. Crafted by revivalist designer Sangeeta Kilachand, the Patan patola sari was stunning, and we really liked the way it was paired with a black crop top and accessorised with a statement neckpiece. Hair tied in a neat bun completed the look.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

Malaika can make absolutely any outfit look great, and it is nice to see her experimenting with her attire, going from crop tops to elaborate gowns in a moment. As is evident, she disappoints in neither.

What do you think of her recent looks?

