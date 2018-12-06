Malaika Arora in this faux leather outfit and metallic boots is winter fashion goals

Malaika Arora’s sartorial choices have mostly been experimental and chic and her recent outfit proves it well. While attending a dinner date, the Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl was spotted in a monochrome, faux leather outfit that left us completely floored.

For the occasion, she dressed to impress in a pair of high-waist black pants teamed with a matching top. It was her metallic boots and the monochrome bomber jacket that added that extra zing to her look. We think the actor looked uber-cool and her outfit could be a great choice to wear to a party, especially during the toasty weather. Accessorising her attire with a black handbag and a stack of bangles, she rounded off her look with light smokey eyes and a dewy sheen.

Take a look at the pics here:

During her previous outing too, Arora was dressed in a black, mini faux leather skirt that she teamed with a white tee. She added oomph to her look by pairing it with a pair of striking Rockstud red boots from Valentino. A dewy make-palette with sleek hair complemented her look.

Only Arora can pull off a chic outfit with such ease!