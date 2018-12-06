Toggle Menu
Malaika Arora in this faux leather outfit and metallic boots is winter fashion goalshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/malaika-arora-faux-leather-5481788/

Malaika Arora in this faux leather outfit and metallic boots is winter fashion goals

Malaika Arora was recently spotted attending a dinner date clad in a monochrome, faux leather outfit. Her metallic boots are unmissable. Check out the pictures here.

malaika arora, malaika arora leather outfits, malaika arora fashion, malaika arora latest news, malaika arora latest pics, malaika arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Take a look at the latest style file of Malaika Arora. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora’s sartorial choices have mostly been experimental and chic and her recent outfit proves it well. While attending a dinner date, the Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl was spotted in a monochrome, faux leather outfit that left us completely floored.

For the occasion, she dressed to impress in a pair of high-waist black pants teamed with a matching top. It was her metallic boots and the monochrome bomber jacket that added that extra zing to her look. We think the actor looked uber-cool and her outfit could be a great choice to wear to a party, especially during the toasty weather. Accessorising her attire with a black handbag and a stack of bangles, she rounded off her look with light smokey eyes and a dewy sheen.

Take a look at the pics here:

malaika arora, malaika arora leather outfits, malaika arora fashion, malaika arora latest news, malaika arora latest pics, malaika arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Malaika Arora during a dinner date. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
malaika arora, malaika arora leather outfits, malaika arora fashion, malaika arora latest news, malaika arora latest pics, malaika arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Malaika Arora in a faux leather outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

During her previous outing too, Arora was dressed in a black, mini faux leather skirt that she teamed with a white tee. She added oomph to her look by pairing it with a pair of striking Rockstud red boots from Valentino. A dewy make-palette with sleek hair complemented her look.

malaika arora, malaika arora arjun kapoor, arjun kapoor, karan johar, malaika arora fashion, malaika arora latest news, malaika arora latest pics, malaika arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Malaika Arora clicked post dinner. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
malaika arora, malaika arora arjun kapoor, arjun kapoor, karan johar, malaika arora fashion, malaika arora latest news, malaika arora latest pics, malaika arora updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Only Arora can pull off a chic outfit with such ease!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android