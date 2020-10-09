Malaika Arora resumes work and makes a fashionable comeback; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Maneka Harisinghani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

As Malaika Arora tested Covid-19 positive, we missed seeing her nail elaborate outfits like only she can. But she recovered and was soon spotted out and about on the streets for her walks. And now she has resumed work and her new look makes the wait worth it.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika looked stunning in an intricately embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. What stands out is the way the dupatta was draped giving a dreamy look.

Check out the pictures below.

It was further elevated by the jewellery the ensemble was accessorised it with. It consisted of a choker and a statement neckpiece from the label Apala by Sumit.

What do you think of her look?

