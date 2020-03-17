Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Malaika Arora can effortlessly nail any outfit; here’s proof

A couple of days back, Malaika Arora had stepped out looking lovely in an encrusted outfit from Dany Atrache. Click here to check out the photos.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2020 1:00:34 pm
malaika arora, malaika arora recent photos, malaika photos, malaika arora recent photos, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her recent look? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Malaika Arora has always given us major fashion goals, whether it is on the red carpet or at the airport. While she can nail anything from pantsuits to tracksuits, she is most impressive when it comes to carrying off elaborate gowns. It will not be too far-fetched to say, no one really does it like her.

In case you have any doubt, let us put all to rest. A couple of days back, she had stepped out looking lovely in an intricately detailed outfit from Dany Atrache. The elaborate sleeves and body-hugging fitting gave a rather dreamy touch to the whole look. Styled by Maneka Harisnghani, the outfit, which featured a deep neck, was rounded out with a messy hairdo and chic earrings.

Take a look at the pictures below:

But trust the actor to look gorgeous even in a casual look. She was also spotted donning a white crop top that was paired with black Alexander Wang pants and a black leather jacket. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre, lot of lip gloss, and accessorised with a choker.

Malaika Arora looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her recent look?

