Malaika Arora experiments with silhouettes; gives major fashion goals

Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her fashion choices each time she steps out — whether for a red carpet event, a date night or a brunch with her girl gang. Her style is always in-sync with the latest fashion trends. So it was no surprise that she stunned once again as she was spotted visiting a friend’s house in Mumbai in a floral printed midriff-baring dress.

Advertising

Keeping the overall look casual, Arora accentuated her look with a pair of white sneakers, white-rimmed sunglasses and a grey Chloe Nile bag that perfectly matched the flowy outfit.

The dress, which featured a plunging neckline, created the illusion of a crop top and skirt set, thanks to the cut-out at its waistline. We feel it is an interesting pick for anyone who likes to experiment with silhouettes. Make-up wise, Arora went with pink lips, blushed cheeks and freshly blow-dried hair.

Check the pictures here.

Earlier, the TV host was spotted in a delicate white chikankari kurta which she teamed with a matching sharara for her hair salon appointment.

Advertising

The short kurta featured bell sleeves that complemented her multi-tiered sharara. An iconic Dior Oblique saddle bag was her chosen accessory. With her hair freshly blow-dried, the star looked ready to head straight to a festive occasion.

What do you think of her latest look?