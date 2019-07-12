Malaika Arora experiments with silhouettes; gives major fashion goals

Toggle Menu
Do you wish to recreate her breezy look? Check out the pictures here.

Make up wise, Arora went with pink lips, blushed cheeks and freshly blow-dried hair. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her fashion choices each time she steps out — whether for a red carpet event, a date night or a brunch with her girl gang. Her style is always in-sync with the latest fashion trends. So it was no surprise that she stunned once again as she was spotted visiting a friend’s house in Mumbai in a floral printed  midriff-baring dress.

Keeping the overall look casual, Arora accentuated her look with a pair of white sneakers, white-rimmed sunglasses and a grey Chloe Nile bag that perfectly matched the flowy outfit.

The dress, which featured a plunging neckline, created the illusion of a crop top and skirt set, thanks to the cut-out at its waistline. We feel it is an interesting pick for anyone who likes to experiment with silhouettes. Make-up wise, Arora went with pink lips, blushed cheeks and freshly blow-dried hair.

Malaika Arora has often given us style tips. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora walks in style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora clicked post her salon session in Bandra. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, the TV host was spotted in a delicate white chikankari kurta which she teamed with a matching sharara for her hair salon appointment.

The short kurta featured bell sleeves that complemented her multi-tiered sharara. An iconic Dior Oblique saddle bag was her chosen accessory. With her hair freshly blow-dried, the star looked ready to head straight to a festive occasion.

Malaika Arora dressed in a delicate white chikankari kurta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora was seen outside a Mumbai salon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest look?

